Lisa Rosenberg is panelist at Vancouver’s WORD 2020 on September 27

Emails Lisa Rosenberg: “I’m thrilled to be participating in this panel and reading at Vancouver’s WORD 2020 literary festival, ‘Exploring the Multiverse: Poetry, Science and the Environment.'”

The hour-long event is virtual, free, and includes writers with diverse scientific and literary backgrounds, from entomology to law, biochemistry, and genomics. It takes place on Sunday, September 27 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

Register online.