Silicon Valley Sculpture fair continues Saturday and Sunday on the Menlo College campus

The Silicon Valley Sculpture fair continues today (9:00 am to 6:00 pm) and tomorrow (9:00 am to 2:00 pm) on the Menlo College campus featuring 31 pieces by 18 artists. The fair benefits Menlo Park Public Art (MPPA).

This year’s theme is “Past, Present, Progressive,” and an art walk will guide visitors through sculptures that represent all three ideas. The sculptures are for sale by the artists; “Princess” by Foon Sham has already been purchased and donated to Menlo College.

“There’s no better place than the almost idyllic but minimalistic Menlo College campus to showcase contemporary fine art sculptures here in Silicon Valley,” said Menlo Park Public Art CEO Katharina Powers. “Menlo College President Steven Weiner is an open-minded visionary thinker, who leads his students into the next centuries with passion and progression.

“It is the ambition of Menlo Park Public Art to develop, support and maintain public art that serves the community. Integral to our goal is a desire to educate members of our community about the inspirational value of public art and to physically represent a clear reflection of Menlo Park as an active, international community that is at the crucible of technology, finance, and invention in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Tickets for SVS with timed viewing slots are available online. The fair concludes tomorrow at 2:00 pm with a silent and live auction on the Menlo campus. Thirty percent of the proceeds will support MPPA.

SVS will be held annually in September, and the 2021 theme is “Challenging Silicon Valley.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020; top sculpture by Rotraut; Katharina Powers and Steven Weiner