Learn about voting by mail on September 29

How safe is voting by mail, really—and what should you do to ensure that your vote is counted?

A preliminary study of rejected vote-by-mail ballots in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sacramento counties found:

On average, since 2010, 1.7 percent of vote-by-mail ballots cast in California have been rejected

In the three counties studied, young voters comprised the smallest subgroup by age of vote-by-mail voters but the largest subgroup by age of voters whose ballots were rejected

The top reasons for rejection were lateness, voters forgetting to sign their ballot envelopes, or their signatures not sufficiently matching their voter registration signature

In Sacramento, ballots rejected for lateness in three elections studied were late because they were postmarked after Election Day and not because they arrived too late to count.

California Voter Foundation founder and President Kim Alexander will discuss the findings, and offer her suggestions for securing our vote on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

