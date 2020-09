Rebound: Understanding and Building Resilience in Challenging Times is topic on September 28

What is resilience, and how can it help you get through and beyond difficult times? Emotional resilience is important for a person’s well-being – but what does that mean?

Clinical psychologist Dr. Erica Britton will give a working definition of resilience and provide strategies for building resilience on Monday, September 28 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

Register online.