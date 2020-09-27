Signs-of-the-time: FIRE THE LIAR

On a day that the New York Times breaks a story based on obtaining Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades “revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due,” we spotted this apt sign-of-the-times on Middle Avenue in Menlo Park.

The NYT article states: “The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president.”

Read the whole article online [disclaimer – you may need to be a subscriber].

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020