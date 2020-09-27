String of auto burglaries in Atherton over past few days

Between the dates of 09/22/2020 and 09/25/2020, three auto burglaries occurred at three different locations: Stevenson Lane (near Atherton Avenue), Elena Avenue, and Watkins Avenue. Due to the fact that the victims did not immediately discover that their vehicles had been broken into, the exact time frames (daytime or nighttime) for when these crimes occurred is unknown.

In two of the three auto burglaries, the victims reported that nothing of value was missing. In the third auto burglary, the victim reported that two bags containing miscellaneous personal items were stolen.

Two of the cars were parked on the street and one was parked in the driveway.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The Atherton Police remind residents to not leave anything of value inside your vehicles. If you see or hear anything suspicious in your neighborhood, please do not hesitate to call the Police Department.