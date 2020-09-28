Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice that Shapes What We See, Think, and Do to be discussed on Sept. 29

In this lecture, Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt draws from state-of-the-art technology, innovative experiments, and meticulous data to uncover how implicit bias shapes our visual perception, attention, memory, and behavior.

She’ll take you behind the scenes of her research and the police departments who are implementing her strategies, and offers a shocking, but reasoned look at the effects of implicit racial bias while offering practical suggestions for reform.

The discussion, sponsored by San Mateo County libraries, takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 pm. Register online.

A social psychologist at Stanford University, Jennifer Eberhardt investigates the consequences of the psychological association between race and crime.