Spotted: Izola the Oak Knoll school crossing guard back at work

One void caused by the pandemic was a morning hello to Izola the Oak Knoll crossing guard who guided kids across the busy intersection at the corner of Oak and Oak Knoll. That ended when the schools shut down in March.

With only kindergarten and first grades returning to campuses in the Menlo Park City School District this morning, she was stationed at the school itself, red stop sign in hand.

A woman of generous spirit but few words, she said, “Glad to be back!”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020