2020 Election – Why the Youth Vote Matters is topic on October 1

Young voters will be key to the outcome of the 2020 election. However, despite young voters being more politically active than ever, there are many obstacles to youth voter turnout and structural inequities in the voting system.

Join UpNext for a conversation with Kristian Lundberg, a researcher at CIRCLE, to discuss the latest research in youth political engagement, what needs to happen for youth to show up to vote, and what actions we can take to be a more civically engaged generation.

The discussion takes place on Thursday, October 1, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register online.