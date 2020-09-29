Candidate forum for Menlo Park District 3 City Council takes place on Sept. 30

Virtual Zoom forum featuring Menlo Park City Council District 3 candidates led by the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 pm. To register and submit questions, visit the League of Women Voters website. Questions will be taken during the event if time allows.
The League of Women Voters sponsors these candidate forums to provide the public with unbiased information to help inform their election decisions. The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.
