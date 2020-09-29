Gregg Castro talks about Native American history – and more – on September 30

From the toppling of statues, to the changing of team names and place names, after generations of inaction, 2020 has brought many changes to how Native history is depicted and presented to the public, especially in the school setting.

Why now, and what’s next? Gregg Castro (ramaytush and rumsien Ohlone / t’rowt’raahl Salinan), a writer, activist, and consultant joins the Menlo Park Library in conversation to share the history, what’s happening now, and the possible future on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Gregg has worked to preserve his California Indigenous heritage for over 25 years, for both his Ohlone and Salinan cultures. He is the Society for California Archaeology’s Native American Programs Committee Chairperson and a ‘facilitator’ consultant for the annual California Indian Conference.

Menlo Park is located within the ancestral homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone people.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.