Menlo Together candidates forum for District 3 City Council set for Oct. 3

On Saturday, October 3 at 5:00 pm, please join Menlo Together at a candidates’ forum for Menlo Park District 3 City Council, with candidates Chelsea Nguyen, Jen Wolosin and Max Fennel. Discussion will focus on the interrelated issues of housing affordability, transportation, environmental sustainability and racial justice. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Click here to pre-register.