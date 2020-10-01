Ceramic Artist Misako Kambe is featured in October at Portola Art Gallery

Ceramic artist Misako Kambe’s Shelter-in-Place Portfolio is featured at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park October 1-31, 2020.

During the pandemic, Misako has had limited access to her wood kilns, so she expanded her collection by working with crystals formed on the ceramic surface, as well as new tableware using a regular gas kiln.

This exhibit includes two series of tableware: “Shinogi” and “Rinka-bachi.” “Shinogi,” with ridge lines carved on the surface, is named for the appearance of ridges on Japanese swords. “Rinka-bachi” means “flower petal shaped bowls.”

Due to safety precautions, an artist reception will not be held. Please contact Misako directly via her website with any questions and to see more of her ceramic creations.

The Portola Art Gallery is located in the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Road. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Kiku wood-fired carved porcelain vase (4.75 x 6.5″, July 2020) is one of the featured ceramic artworks in Misako Kambe’s exhibit Shelter-in-Place Portfolio at the Portola Art Gallery.