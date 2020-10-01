Menlo Park Library Storytelling Festival – many tellers, many tales – online!

The Menlo Park Library’s 5th Annual Storytelling Festival kicks off with StoryFest today from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Register online.
For the first time since 2016, a variety of storytellers – including seasoned professionals and talented youths – come together to share tales from around the world for adults and children ages 5 and up. Let your imagination soar, as you enjoy the art of traditional oral storytelling.
Featuring:
-A variety of professional tellers and styles
-Folktales passed down for generations
-Stories to fascinate and delight adults and youth alike
The 5th Annual Storytelling Festival is all online on Thursday evenings in October (plus one special Monday performance):
-October 1: Storyfest
-October 8: Michael D. McCarty
-October 12: Dovie Thomason
-October 15: Chetter Galloway
-October 22: Linda Yemoto
-October 29: Olga Loya
Storytelling is telling stories – without using a book. It’s an ancient art form that predates libraries, books, and writing.
InMenlo file photo from 2012 showing Menlo Park librarian John Weaver telling a story
{ 0 comments… add one now }