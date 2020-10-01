Menlo Park Library Storytelling Festival – many tellers, many tales – online!

The Menlo Park Library’s 5th Annual Storytelling Festival kicks off with StoryFest today from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Register online.

For the first time since 2016, a variety of storytellers – including seasoned professionals and talented youths – come together to share tales from around the world for adults and children ages 5 and up. Let your imagination soar, as you enjoy the art of traditional oral storytelling.

Featuring:

-A variety of professional tellers and styles

-Folktales passed down for generations

-Stories to fascinate and delight adults and youth alike

The 5th Annual Storytelling Festival is all online on Thursday evenings in October (plus one special Monday performance):

-October 1: Storyfest

-October 8: Michael D. McCarty

-October 12: Dovie Thomason

-October 15: Chetter Galloway

-October 22: Linda Yemoto

-October 29: Olga Loya

Storytelling is telling stories – without using a book. It’s an ancient art form that predates libraries, books, and writing.

InMenlo file photo from 2012 showing Menlo Park librarian John Weaver telling a story