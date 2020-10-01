Suspects found in possession of stolen packages in Sharon Heights

On September 30, 2020, at approximately 2:11 a., a Menlo Park police officer on patrol in the area of Sharon Road and Eastridge Avenue observed a black Mercedes-Benz SUV being driven with expired registration. The officer observed the driver make an abrupt turn into a parking stall at the back of an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Sharon Road.

The officer contacted the two occupants and observed over 10 Amazon packages on the back seat of the vehicle. The Amazon packages showed shipping addresses of 10 different residences in the 600 block of Sharon Park Drive. The on-scene investigation confirmed the packages in the Mercedes-Benz were stolen.

Miguel Pargaz, a 38 year old resident of San Jose, was issued a citation for theft, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Desiree Brennan, a 27 year old resident of San Jose, was issued a citation for theft and possession of stolen property. Pargaz and Brennan were released from the scene on their signed promises to appear in court.

The Menlo Park Police Department is in the process of returning the recovered stolen packages to their owners. Any witnesses to the thefts being investigated in this case are asked to contact Detective Russell.

