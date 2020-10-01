Woodside’s First Friday features artist Rinat Goren on Oct. 2

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Contributed Content on October 1, 2020
First Friday on October 2 features encaustic artist Rinat Goren from her studio in Woodside. Zoom meeting ID 334 281 4779; password is art
Tagged as:
Woodside First Friday
{ 0 comments… add one now }
Leave a Comment
Name *
E-mail *
Website
Previous post: Heat advisory for mid-Peninsula and statewide Flex Alert issued for Thursday, Oct. 1
Next post: Ceramic Artist Misako Kambe is featured in October at Portola Art Gallery
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Header graphic adapted from Menlo Oak photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow - snowfoto.com - used with permission.
Copyright © InMenlo LLC, 2009-2020. All Rights Reserved. About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
{ 0 comments… add one now }