Community Equity Collaborative hosts meeting on creating change locally on Oct. 4

Join Menlo Park-based Community Equity Collaborative and more than 10 other local organizations as we come together online to hear stories from regular people in Silicon Valley and discuss how we will work together to create change in our community.

We will also meet the candidates for Senate Districts 13 and 15.

The event takes places on Sunday, October 4, at 3:00 pm. Register online.