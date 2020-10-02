Fall season brings Orchard Days to Filoli

Filoli Historic House and Garden, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announced its 2020 fall lineup events which begin this weekend with Orchard Days.

“This fall, we’re turning the spotlight on our Gentleman’s Orchard, where fruit has always been grown for pleasure rather than for commercial production,” said Filoli director of horticulture Jim Salyards, who is marking his 25th year at the property. “The original owners planted it with an eclectic mix of European and American varieties, including some rare apples and historic pears that are still produced today.

“Visitors can gain access to the orchard, see what we do with the fruit we harvest, and be transported to an earlier time of bounty and beauty. And, unlike in years past, when Orchard Day was only one day out of the year, this year, we’re offering nine Orchard Days to provide more opportunities to visit Filoli in a safe manner.”

Orchard Days are Saturdays and Sundays, October 3–November 1 from 10:00 am–5:00 pm

The estate’s 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard is opened for access, putting hundreds of heritage fruit trees on display and showcasing the variety and abundance of pears, apples, grapes, persimmons, and other fruit produced each year at Filoli.

Visitors can also meander through the grapevines, see the beehives, and talk with staff about the origins of the fruitful trees and historic food production at Filoli. Every weekend will feature different local Bay Area artisans offering one-of-a-kind works, as well as fall-inspired vignettes set up around the estate for photo opportunities. And, of course, the mini hay maze is a must for the kids. Learn more and reserve tickets on the Filoli website.

Photo courtesy of Filoli