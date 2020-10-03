Cal Water team member helps prevent potential fire in Portola Valley

Recently, California Water Service (Cal Water) team member Todd Martinez, a Hydrant Maintenance Foreman, was in Portola Valley performing regular maintenance when he came across a stopped vehicle on Cervantes Road. When the other driver alerted him to a fire on the hillside, Todd leapt into action.

He first called the fire department to ensure they were on their way, then he proceeded to deploy his two fire extinguishers to attack the smaller spot fires. When the extinguishers ran out, Todd deployed his portable fire pump to contain the fires until help arrived.

Todd’s efforts were so immensely appreciated by the town of Portola Valley, that we heard from Mayor Jeff Aalfs, Town Manager Jeremy Dennis, and Battalion Chief Coon Bullard later that day.