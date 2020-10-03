Take a virtual tour of Charles M. Schulz Museum featuring Lucy on October 5



Join the Menlo Park Library for a special live, online guided tour of the Charles M. Schulz Museum’s current exhibition, Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist, led by the museum’s education staff on Monday, October 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Register online.

Timed to coincide with this year’s centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, the exhibition celebrates the leading lady of Peanuts, Lucy Van Pelt. From her earliest moments as #1 fussbudget in the early 1950s to the empowered young lady who embodied the movement toward equality in the 1960s, 1970s, and beyond, there is no mistaking Lucy. Whether she’s sharing sage advice from her psychiatric booth, contemplating against Schroeder’s piano, or running from dog lips, Lucy can be counted as crabby, bossy, or even rude at times. But, within it all, there is a young lady who is confident, compassionate, and ready to tackle anything—literally!

Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist features original Peanuts artwork, never-before-seen material from the Museum archives, and much more.

Participants will also be treated to a “How to Draw Lucy” instruction following the tour.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.