Coming tomorrow: InMenlo.com gets a new look plus improved mobile solution

InMenlo is moving to a new platform tomorrow, October 5, which will feature a more robust mobile solution along with a redesigned website. We ask readers patience as we sort out whatever glitches may occur.

As some of you may know, InMenlo began 11 years ago, the product of brainstorming walks my late husband Chris Gulker (right above) and Scott Loftesness would take a couple of mornings a week. (They’re pictured here in August, 2010, after hanging photos for an InMenlo show at Cafe Zoë.)

As I was leaving for work on one such morning, they were huddled over the notion that “hyperlocal is the next big thing.” By the time I came home, InMenlo was launched!

Whether or not it’s a “big thing” remains in question, but it has been our pleasure to feature community news about Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside ever since. A HUGE thank you to all the writers and photographers who’ve contributed over the years!