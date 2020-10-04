MPCSD’s speaker series features best selling author  Dr. Marc Brackett on October 6

Dr. Marc Brackett, author of Permission to Feel, and MPCSD Superintendent Erik Burmeister will discuss emotional regulation, emotional intelligence, and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in MPCSD schools on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

Brackett is the Founder and Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and a Professor in the Child Study Center of Yale University. He is the lead developer of RULER, an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning that has been adopted by nearly 2,000 pre-K through high schools across the United States and in other countries.

All are welcome! Register online in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Interested in buying Permission to Feel? Click on this Kepler’s link to purchase the book.