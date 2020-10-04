MPCSD’s speaker series features best selling author  Dr. Marc Brackett on October 6

by Parke Treadway on October 4, 2020

Dr. Marc Brackett, author of Permission to Feel, and MPCSD Superintendent Erik Burmeister will discuss emotional regulation, emotional intelligence, and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in MPCSD schools on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

Brackett is the Founder and Director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and a Professor in the Child Study Center of Yale University. He is the lead developer of RULER, an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning that has been adopted by nearly 2,000 pre-K through high schools across the United States and in other countries.

All are welcome! Register online in advance.  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Interested in buying Permission to Feel?  Click on this Kepler’s link to purchase the book.

Tagged as: MPCSD Speaker Series

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: