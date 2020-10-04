Take part in International Walk to School Week – October 5-9

This year, due to COVID-19 and distance learning, the Menlo Park Safe Routes to School program invites you to celebrate the International Walk to School Week (October 5-9, 2020) by taking a walk to anywhere! You can walk with your family around the block to your favorite local store and to the park. Test your route to school and check the Walk and Roll Map of your school to see suggested safe routes.

Here are some ideas for activities you can do from home with your family during the week.

Discover the Menlo Park Walk and Roll Activity Book and learn more on walking and biking safety. Parents can check the Readiness checklist at page 18 to see if your child is ready to walk alone.

Watch the Pedestrian Safe Journey Video, available in English and Spanish, and take the quiz!

Ages 5- to 9

Ages 10 to 14

Ages 15 to 18

Ages 5- to 9 Ages 10 to 14 Ages 15 to 18 Take a walk! Share your experience and take a selfie or picture during your walk.

Make a drawing related to walking to school: What do you like the most about walking? With whom do you usually walk? Your favorite places to walk? What are the benefits of walking for your health, the environment?

Don’t forget to share your pictures and drawings by tagging @CityofMenloPark.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2014