Ece Eris paints pastel portraits of pets
M-A sophomore Ece Eris, known as AJ, loves “anything with fur.” She’s turned that love into a pet portrait business.
“Before moving back to Turkey, my grandmother encouraged me to make sketches,” AJ says of her artistic roots. “Then a few years ago, I started working with a set of pastels my mom had.”
She’s had no formal artistic training but has studied various techniques on YouTube with a goal some someday doing hyper-realism.
AJ charges $100 per portrait, which she says take her about 10 hours to complete some times over a couple of weeks due to school commitments. “People send me a number of photographs and I pick the best or draw elements from multiple photos.”
She says posting on Next-door is a good way to build business and a quick look of her postings reveals many satisfied customers.
Interested in AJ’s services? Email pastelyourpet@outlook.com
Photos courtesy of Ece Eris
Celal Malkoç October 07, 2020 at 10:16 am
Congratulations Ece.I’m sure you’ll be more successful in the future.