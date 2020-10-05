Ece Eris paints pastel portraits of pets

by Linda Hubbard on October 5, 2020

M-A sophomore Ece Eris, known as AJ, loves “anything with fur.” She’s turned that love into a pet portrait business.

“Before moving back to Turkey, my grandmother encouraged me to make sketches,” AJ says of her artistic roots. “Then a few years ago, I started working with a set of pastels my mom had.”

She’s had no formal artistic training but has studied various techniques on YouTube with a goal some someday doing hyper-realism.

AJ charges $100 per portrait, which she says take her about 10 hours to complete some times over a couple of weeks due to school commitments. “People send me a number of photographs and I pick the best or draw elements from multiple photos.”

She says posting on Next-door is a good way to build business and a quick look of her postings reveals many satisfied customers.

Interested in AJ’s services? Email pastelyourpet@outlook.com

Photos courtesy of Ece Eris

Category:

One Comment

Celal Malkoç October 07, 2020 at 10:16 am

Congratulations Ece.I’m sure you’ll be more successful in the future.

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search