Singer Gaby Castro returns in performance aimed at teens on October 7

by Contributed Content on October 6, 2020
Gaby Castro returns to perform for you in the comfort of your home on Wednesday, October 7 from 3:30 to 5:00. She will play her original songs and tell the stories behind them. Register online.

She will also discuss her struggles with mental illness and how music and songwriting help as a healthy coping mechanism and openly discuss mental health and break down the stigma surrounding it.

Grades 7 and up are welcome. Adults, too!

