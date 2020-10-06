Singer Gaby Castro returns in performance aimed at teens on October 7
Gaby Castro returns to perform for you in the comfort of your home on Wednesday, October 7 from 3:30 to 5:00. She will play her original songs and tell the stories behind them. Register online.
She will also discuss her struggles with mental illness and how music and songwriting help as a healthy coping mechanism and openly discuss mental health and break down the stigma surrounding it.
Grades 7 and up are welcome. Adults, too!
