Photographer Irene Searles turns to political art

This image caught our attention and we asked Woodside-based photographer – and long time InMenlo contributor Irene Searles – to send it to us. She wrote:

“It’s a collage that I made in photoshop. I changed the sign that had said no trespassing that was on the fence by the flag. I then added the mailbox and barbed wire from two other images. It’s part of my political art.

“It’s incredible to see how at risk our voting rights have become. I’m volunteering to help voters with questions about casting their vote safely. There’s much work to do.”

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2020