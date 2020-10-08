Spotted: Colorful rocks with cheery message

by Linda Hubbard on October 8, 2020

InMenlo contributing photographer Irene Searles spotted these painted rocks when out walking recently. Always good to spread some cheer!

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2020

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search