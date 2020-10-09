Animal encounters at Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch on weekends

Weekend activities continue Saturday and Sunday at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch including a petting and reptile zoo. Children age two and older as well as adults need an activity pass to enter each activity. Details online.

On the day of your reservation, please check in at the ticket window to pick up your pre-paid pass. The check-in process may take 10-15 minutes, please plan accordingly. Activity Passes may be available at Check-In pending availability.

Family and friends without an Activity Pass are welcome in the general activity area during a pass holder’s session. However, passes are required for entry into each activity.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by on opening weekend and captured youngsters interacting with the animals, both furry and prickly!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020