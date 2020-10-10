Artist Jim Caldwell’s painting selected for display in The de Young Open

Woodside artist Jim Caldwell‘s painting, Palm Springs Shadows, has been selected to be included in The de Young Open. It can be seen in Gallery 6 in the center of the north wall starting today (October 10).

In celebration of the de Young museum’s 125th anniversary, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco are hosting The de Young Open, a juried community art exhibition of submissions by artists who live in the nine Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

Works of art in The de Young Open will be hung “salon-style,” installed edge to edge and floor to ceiling, which enables a maximum number of works to be displayed, through January 3, 2021.

Information about tickets and opening times is available online.