Family Nutrition is topic of webinar on October 14

Maya Adam, MD, of Stanford School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics will give a talk titled Family Nutrition: Optimizing Our Children’s Relationship with Food on Wednesday, October 14 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Register online.

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. This Parent Education Mini-Series presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Healthcare District, Sequoia Union High School District, and The Parent Venture.