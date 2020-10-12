How to enter the Menlo Park Neighbors Pumpkin Carving Contest

Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller is the organizer behind this neighborhood pumpkin carving contest. “Going into the holiday season this year, there are ways we can still connect as a community, despite the pandemic,” emailed Ray.

“Part of the fun of Halloween, along with the costumes and candy, is enjoying the creative pumpkin carvings our neighbors and their kids place on their doorsteps. This contest is hopefully a blast for the kids and a great way for the community to continue to share and enjoy each other in that spirit.”