8th memorial swim for Michele Daschbach Fast held last weekend

by Linda Hubbard on October 13, 2020

 

The 8th annual Michele Swim and Paddle was held this past weekend in Seal Beach.  The Swim, held in memory of Michele Daschbach Fast, who was killed in a mass shooting in Seal Beach, California on October 12, 2011, is organized by Michele’s older brother, Rooney Daschbach.

As in years past, swimmers of all ages participated.  The youngest participant this year, was Dorothy (right), a 20 month old future swim star who rode on her mother’s paddle board.

Members of Rooney’s open water swim club, which includes several Olympians who together have participated in 12 Olympics and hold 8 Gold Medals, also swam (bottom photo).

Over $6,000 was raised for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center  a favorite charity of Michele’s.

Photos courtesy Laura Daschbach Pitchford (c) 2020 

