Menlo Park’s recent CAP adoption: Carbon Zero by 2030 is topic on Oct. 15

Uniquely threatened by climate change but well positioned to think big, the City of Menlo Park began work in July 2019 to craft a new Climate Action Plan (CAP). Through a cooperative effort, Menlo Park City Council, staff, commissioners, and community studied and boldly adopted aggressive new measures in July 2020.

Hear from Menlo Park’s 2030 CAP architects, analysts and authors about their road to establishing lofty goals – Carbon Zero by 2030 – and their process for outlining impactful solutions. The session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm, includes the story of this journey as well as lessons learned and models for other cities to follow. Register online.

Featuring:

-Menlo Park Councilmembers Ray Mueller & Betsy Nash

-Menlo Park Sustainability Manager Rebecca Lucky

-Menlo Park Environment Quality Commissioners Josie Gaillard & Tom Kabat

-Menlo Spark Executive Director Diane Bailey

Co-Sponsored by Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter; supported by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, Peninsula Clean Energy