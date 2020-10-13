MPCSD Governance and Finance 101 is topic on October 15
Are you curious about how your local public school district is governed and financed? Menlo Park City School District Board President Stacey Jones hosts an informational office hour October 15, 2020, at 5:00 pm.
Come find out why Board meetings are run the way they are, learn how your local public schools are financed, and deepen your understanding about our operations. Superintendent Erik Burmeister and other MPCSD leaders will join President Jones to answer your questions. Register for the free Zoom webinar here.
