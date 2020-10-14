Everything you need to know about who endorsed what California propositions



Menlo Park resident Amy Bayersdorfer has compiled the ultimate guide to what organizations are endorsing what statewide propositions in the upcoming November election. “It includes endorsements from about 60 different organizations,” she explains.

You can view it here.

Amy was motivated to take on the project because she thinks the hardest thing about voting in California is sorting through the propositions.

“The language is often crafted by lawyers making it sometimes dense or confusing,” she says. “I like to have as much information as possible and understand multiple views. Hopefully people will find the chart useful in making their decisions.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020