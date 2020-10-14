Here’s where you can drop off your voter ballot in Menlo Park, Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside

There are options to vote in person at locations within InMenlo’s coverage area. Face masks, six feet of distance and hand sanitization is required. Ballots can be tracked at Where’s My Ballot?.

Menlo Park

There are two outdoor drop box locations: Menlo Park City Hall (701 Laurel St.) and the Onetta Harris Community Center, (100 Terminal Ave.) which will accessible though 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Three in-person vote centers open on Oct. 31 through Election Day: Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room (700 Alma St.); Onetta Harris Community Center, Multipurpose Room, (100 Terminal Ave.); Residence Inn, Menlo Atherton Room, (555 Glenwood Ave.).

Menlo Park’s City Clerk is Judi Herren – jaherren@menlopark.org – if you have questions.

Atherton

There is a drop box at Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., on weekdays through Oct. 23, open fromm 8:00 am to noon. The hours expand to 5:00 pm from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3

You can vote in person at El Camino Hall at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, beginning Oct. 31.

Atherton’s Deputy City Manager/City Clerk Anthony Suber – asuber@ci.atherton.ca.us – can be contacted with questions.

Portola Valley

There is an outdoor drop box location at Portola Valley Town Hall, 765 Portola Road.

From Oct. 31 through Election Day, in-person voting is available at Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road.

Contact Town Clerk Sharon Hanlon – shanlon@portolavalley.net – with questions

Woodside

There is an outdoor drop box location at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.

From Oct. 31 through Election Day, in-person voting is available at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road.

Contact Town Clerk Jennifer Li – jli@woodsidetown.org – with questions.

