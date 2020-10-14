Two juveniles robbed at gunpoint near Flood Park on Tuesday

On October 13, 2020, two juvenile victims were robbed by two men who were armed with a shotgun near Flood Park. The suspects took their personal belongings and fled the area. The victims were uninjured.

Officers quickly arrived on-scene and located three subjects matching the descriptions of the suspects in the area of Bay Road and Heritage Place. When officers attempted to detain the subjects, one abandoned a backpack, ran behind a residence, and jumped a fence. All three subjects were detained. Officers recovered the abandoned backpack and found it contained a single-shot sawed-off shotgun. Stolen property belonging to the victims was also recovered.

The victims positively identified two of the detained individuals as having committed the robbery. Suspect Jose Lopez-Sanchez, a 26-year-old Mountain View resident and MS-13 gang member on probation for false imprisonment and vehicle theft, was arrested for robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, firearms violations, and resisting arrest. The second suspect was identified as Heriberto Gomez, a 28-year-old transient male on probation for false imprisonment. He was arrested for robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, firearms violations, resisting arrest, and several outstanding arrest warrants for drug violations.

The third detained individual, who refused to identify himself, was found to be Luis Enrique Cruz, a 30-year-old East Palo Alto resident. Cruz was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested for making threats of violence towards police and violating the terms of his probation. Cruz was booked into the county jail.

Any witnesses with information related to the robbery are asked to contact Detective Josh Russell.

Contact Detective Josh Russell