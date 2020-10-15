Learn how to cook Indonesian food on October 16 with chef Lara Lee

Indonesian food can be hard to find locally—but Lara Lee will show you how you can make it in your very own kitchen on Friday, October 16, from 1:00 t0 2:00 pm. Register online.

Cooking along? Download the ingredient and prep list! Lara suggests that you pre-chop the ingredients and pre-cook and cool the rice. Most ingredients may be found at local Asian supermarkets.

Lara Lee is an Indonesian and Australian chef and food writer. Her new cookbook, Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen, was selected by The New York Times as one of The 14 Best Cookbooks of Fall 2020. Lara trained at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, and now runs an event catering business called Kiwi and Roo, serving delicious food to high-profile guests including the royal family and the Australian prime minister; and at venues such as the Natural History Museum and the Royal Academy of Arts. She also holds supper clubs that celebrate her heritage with both Australian and Indonesian cuisine all over London. Coconut & Sambal is her first cookbook.