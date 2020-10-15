Peninsula College Fund celebrates 15th anniversary with appearance by Janet Napolitano

The Peninsula College Fund, (PCF) is planning a virtual celebration to commemorate its 15th anniversary. PCF’s mission is to raise funds to support low-income, first-generation scholars during their college journey.”

The non-profit was founded by Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck. He reflected:

“Looking back 15 years, I have to admit Peninsula College Fund is at a place none of us thought it would be. From three student scholarships in 2005, we have now awarded close to 400! Most rewarding is that 85% of our first generation scholars are graduating versus a 21% national aver.

“Our success is due to a great staff and hundreds of volunteers and mentors many from here in Menlo Park like Phil Ekedahl, Scott Lohmann, Paul Magliaro, Charley Schaff and so many more.

“Thanks to all of them for helping to make this dream a reality.”

The 15th Anniversary Celebration features keynote speaker, Janet Napolitano, Professor of Public Policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, 20th president of the University of California, Secretary of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013, and two term Governor of Arizona.

Janet will give her thoughts on the state of the University of California system in a pandemic world and discuss the importance of the Peninsula College Fund’s work to foster college and career ready scholars.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, October 22, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. To attend this event, please register online.