Local teen crafts Hocus Pocus books just in time for Halloween

The movie Hocus Pocus has become a big part of my family’s Halloween tradition. Every family has its own traditions, and my family has always been very obsessed with Halloween and Hocus Pocus.

We watch it almost everyday of October to the point where people think we are crazy. With COVD restrictions I thought it would be fun to do some kind of Halloween craft. I looked it up on the internet and saw a Hocus Pocus book. I immediately bugged my mom to take me to get the supplies and got started as soon as I could.

The supplies I used are a Hocus Pocus and The All-New Sequel book, paper towels, toy snakes, hot glue, an eye, and lots of paint. The first book did take me a long time, but once I got the hang of it I thought it was really fun and a cool idea to share my love for Hocus Pocus and give people the option to get their own handcrafted Hocus Pocus spell book made by me, which are available on Etsy.

Menlo Park resident Giselle Caban is a sophomore at Menlo Atherton High School