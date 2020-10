Spotted: New fish dish on the menu at Camper in Menlo Park

We enjoyed this new addition to the Camper menu earlier this week: Potato Crusted Rock Cod from Half Moon Bay with Hubbard Squash Curry, Purple Potatoes, Wilted Pea Greens.

We talked to Chef Greg a bit about it given that a Hubbard was eating Hubbard squash. “It’s a large gourd that’s not easy to work with, but well worth it as it’s so tasty.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020