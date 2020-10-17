New look for Menlo Park Fire’s annual pancake breakfast in 2020

“The major stakeholders who have made it possible are Jr. League, Stanford Park Hotel and the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation who donate most of the food and volunteers,” said MPFPD public education officer Carol Parker. “We have over 100 volunteers every year with more than 1000 people attending the event.

“This year, due to social distancing, we cannot hold the traditional pancake breakfast. To continue support for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, the Local 2400 Firefighters Association has set up a GoFundMe instead to help burn victims for this non-profit organization.

“We have also decided to do a coloring contest. Kids can color the picture and turn it in at the nearest fire station. Prizes will be provided to top winners. The coloring page is available online.