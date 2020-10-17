Take a virtual tour of Switzerland on October 19

by Linda Hubbard on October 17, 2020
Swiss travel expert and guide René Welti will share his native country’s majestic scenery, hikes, trains and history on Monday, October 19, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

He will show you the sights and share the background about the  Swiss Alps including the Matterhorn, Eiger and Jungfrau Region.

Learn

  • Ecological issues that caused the Swiss Alps to be formed
  • Status of the well-known glaciers
  • 1890’s train engineering innovations that brought people up to the 11,400 ft summits
