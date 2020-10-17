Take a virtual tour of Switzerland on October 19
Swiss travel expert and guide René Welti will share his native country’s majestic scenery, hikes, trains and history on Monday, October 19, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
He will show you the sights and share the background about the Swiss Alps including the Matterhorn, Eiger and Jungfrau Region.
Learn
- Ecological issues that caused the Swiss Alps to be formed
- Status of the well-known glaciers
- 1890’s train engineering innovations that brought people up to the 11,400 ft summits
