Free bicycle helmet fitting for Belle Haven neighborhood kids on October 21

The Menlo Park Safe Routes to School Program continues its efforts to support families walking and biking in Menlo Park. In partnership with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, the program is offering free children’s bicycle helmets and fittings in the Belle Haven neighborhood:

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belle Haven School

415 Ivy Drive

Fifty helmets for children between the ages of 8 and 14 years old will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order to be properly fitted and receive a helmet.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018