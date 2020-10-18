Spotted: Bloodied Barbies in a heap of trouble

Sharon Road is a frequent walking route for us, and we discovered a particularly grisly Halloween display near Cloud Avenue – a bevy of bloodied Barbies. The homeowner told photographer Robb Most that the family dog had caused some mischief and she decided to make the most of the damage for a Halloween display. She’s also building a trebuchet to distribute candy from a safe distance. Now that’s a woman dedicated to making the most of Halloween 2020!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020