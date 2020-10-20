Storyteller Linda Yemoto spins tales on October 22

Join Linda Yemoto on Thursday, October 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm as she shares some of her favorite nature tales, Asian folktales and ghost stories. Linda’s lively performance will feature tales that are at turns spooky, funny, and wise – and all entertaining for the whole family. Register online.

For over 30 years, as a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, Linda was known as “Ranger Linda” to thousands of Bay Area school children and families. She realized early in her career how stories could enliven her interpretive programs, and she was forever hooked. Linda has been involved in the storytelling community ever since.

Since retiring from the Park District, she has become a storyteller and docent at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, where she loves interpreting the art through stories. She served on the Board of Directors of the National Storytelling Network for six years, and chaired the Bay Area Storytelling Festival for over 30 years. This year, the Storytelling Association of California awarded Linda with its “Regional Gem” honor.

The is the Menlo Park Library’s 5th annual Storytelling Festival, this year completely online. The Festival received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.