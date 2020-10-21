Belguim beer is featured on next Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style on October 23

Belgium isn’t just famous for chocolate, waffles and “French” fries – it’s also well-known for beer. Actually, those four sound like a pretty good meal.

Let’s gather together via Zoom on Friday, October 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm to traipse through the beer fields of Belgium. Register online.

The Beers

A saison from Dupont

A dark red triple ale from Gulden Draak

A lambic: Oude Kriek from Hanssens Artisanaal

A witbier or “white beer” from Hoegaarden

A Belgian blonde ale from La Chouffe

Some of these get a little pricey, so if you want to substitute another beer of the same style, please feel free (and then share your thoughts with us!)

All are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park.