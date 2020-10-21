Menlo Park playgrounds to reopen by the end of October

by Contributed Content on October 21, 2020

The State of California on September 28 issued new guidelines which allow local communities to reopen playgrounds with significant restrictions and precautions at this time if they so choose.

The Menlo Park City Council on October 13 approved a proposal to safely reopen city-owned playgrounds with substantial modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19. City staff is working to put required cleaning, hand washing stations and new signage in place and will open the playgrounds no later than October 29.

Public announcements will alert the community when the playgrounds safely reopen. Read the October 13 City Council staff report

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search