Menlo Park playgrounds to reopen by the end of October

The State of California on September 28 issued new guidelines which allow local communities to reopen playgrounds with significant restrictions and precautions at this time if they so choose.

The Menlo Park City Council on October 13 approved a proposal to safely reopen city-owned playgrounds with substantial modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19. City staff is working to put required cleaning, hand washing stations and new signage in place and will open the playgrounds no later than October 29.

Public announcements will alert the community when the playgrounds safely reopen. Read the October 13 City Council staff report