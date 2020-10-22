Activities at Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch continue this weekend and next

The weekend activities continue at the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch on October 24, 25 and 31 from 10:00 and to 5:20 pm. There are hay rides, train rides, corn maze, petting zoo and reptile zoo.

Explains farm manager Atlee Frechette: “Activity Passes are $20 each and scheduled for 80 minute sessions of unlimited activities. You may check in prior to your session to allow for full use of your 80 minute time slot. To allow for social distancing, we are limiting each session to 100 Activity Passes. With activities taking place on our large farm field, there is enough space for each person to social distance by over 20 feet.”

Purchase your Activity Passes. Note: Masks are required for ages 11 and older.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by on opening weekend and captured some of the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020