Daniel J. Siegel and Julie Lythcott-Haims appear jointly at Kepler’s on October 28

On Wednesday, October 28 at 6:30 pm, Kepler’s is hosting Daniel J. Siegel and Julie Lythcott-Haims, bestselling authors and polymaths with expertise ranging from parenting to writing, from biological neuroscience and mindfulness to identity and emotional wellbeing.

“In a world beset by unusual challenges, we are thrilled to host these talented, generous leaders in their fields for an hour’s discussion on the challenges facing young people — and their support networks — during COVID-19,” read the announcement. “Both kids and their caretakers thrive with strong community support — which is why this discussion will grow out of questions from our own community. Anyone who feels a stake in the wellbeing of young people is encouraged and invited to attend.”

The hour-long discussion, hosted by journalist-in-residence Angie Coiro, will grow from the questions that the audience submits. Angie will ask about important key topics related to resilience, wellbeing, and growth for young people ranging from infancy to young adulthood, all in the context of the disrupted schooling, limited social support, and the national struggles that have affected families and educators during the pandemic.

Pre-register early to guarantee your spot before the webinar reaches capacity.